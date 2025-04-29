India, US looking for 'early mutual wins' before concluding first phase of trade pact

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) India and the US are looking at an "early mutual wins" before finalising the first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Chief negotiators of both the countries concluded a three-day talks in Washington last week.

During the meetings in Washington, the teams deliberated on wide-ranging subjects including tariff (related to goods) and non-tariff matters.

"The team discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of the mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by fall (September-October) of 2025, including through opportunities for early mutual wins," it said in a statement.

While productive sectoral expert level engagements have taken place virtually, in-person engagements are planned from May end. PTI RR HVA