India-US positive momentum to continue, says top American corporate leader

Washington, Jun 5 (PTI) Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory, a top American corporate leader exuded confidence about the positive Indo-US momentum continuing.

Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.

The Election Commission of India has declared results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has captured his third term during India's general election. Under his leadership, India has made tremendous progress economically and with digitisation," Cisco Chairman Emeritus John Chambers said in a social media post.

He added, "Keep an eye on India -- I have no doubt this positive momentum will continue." Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US, congratulated the people of India.

"Congratulations to the people of India for going through their 18th parliamentary elections since 1947 and never having to deal with allegations of massive rigging or stolen mandates. That is commitment to democracy," he said in a social media post.

African-American singer Mary Millben described Modi's third successive electoral victory as a "historic day" for India and the world.

"The reelection of my friend, His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dawn of a New India," she said in a video message.

"Let me be one of the first from America to congratulate you on your reelection, Prime Minister Modi. I am so happy for you. You are the chosen leader for India, chosen by God and again by the people of Bharat. You have proven wrong those in the West who questioned your longevity and confirmed across the world what we have all known to be true -- you are the best leader for India, the US-India relationship, and for the stability of the world," Millben said.

"As you enter your historic third term, I hope you will continue to be God's ambassador as you lead. For, in service to God, you will not fail the people of India, the precious 1.4 billion lives you have been chosen to serve," she said.

Former US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard also congratulated Modi.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi on yet another election victory. As the world's oldest and largest democracies, I look forward to continuing to work with you around our people's common goals and mutual interests," she said. PTI LKJ SZM