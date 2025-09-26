India, US to continue engagement for early conclusion of mutually beneficial trade pact

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) India and the US have discussed various aspects of the proposed trade agreement, and both sides have decided to continue their engagements to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade pact, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had led a delegation of officials to the US for the trade talks.

The Indian delegation returned from the US on September 24 after holding three-day talks.

The delegation held constructive meetings with the US government officials on various aspects of the deal, the ministry said in a statement.

"Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.

During the visit, the minister held meetings with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer and US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor.

Apart from meetings with the US government representatives on bilateral trade matters.

The delegation also held discussions with key US-based businesses and investors on promoting trade and investment between India and the United States, the statement said.

The meetings with businesses and investors evoked a positive response, it said, adding business leaders reposed confidence in the Indian growth story and expressed their desire to intensify their business activities in the country. PTI RR BAL BAL