India-US trade deal is ''constructive policy development'': Milky Mist Dairy

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) The India-US deal is a constructive policy development for Indian exporters, including the value-added dairy segment, said a top official of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd on Tuesday.

Greater clarity on tariffs helps create a more predictable trade environment for products such as cheese, ghee and specialised dairy ingredients, the company's whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer K Rathnam said.

"At Milky Mist, we view such policy measures as supportive of structured and transparent bilateral trade. Over time, developments like these can contribute to strengthening the broader dairy ecosystem, spanning farmers, processors and allied stakeholders, while enabling more consistent engagement with international markets," he said in a company statement here.

India and the US agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent (from the current 25 per cent), US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement holds significance as the United States has imposed steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27, 2025. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB