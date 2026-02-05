India-US trade deal provides macro predictability amid global competitiveness: Nasscom

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The trade deal between India and the US provides much-needed macro predictability at a time when technology, talent, and trust are central to global competitiveness, IT industry body Nasscom has said.

It said that Nasscom-associated Indian companies contribute USD 103 billion to the US GDP and support over half a million jobs in that country.

"The India-US trade deal provides much-needed macro predictability at a time when technology, talent, and trust are central to global competitiveness," Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, said at the Nasscom US CEO Forum which was held in Washington on February 4-5.

During the event, the Nasscom delegation held extensive talks with senior US administration officials as well as lawmakers.

The third meeting of the forum marked the first major industry engagement following the announcement of the India-US trade deal earlier this week.

Nambiar emphasised that the forum is now focused on a partnership "anchored in data, accountability, and long-term value creation".

Discussions at the forum highlighted opportunities for enhanced India-US collaboration across the AI value chain, in line with the US-led Pax Silica coalition.

As global AI adoption speeds up, Indian technology companies are poised to increase their involvement in critical areas, including enterprise and custom applications, consulting and engineering services, and new prospects in silicon design and advanced platforms, Nasscom said.

Amit Chadha, Vice Chair of the Nasscom US CEO Forum, and CEO & MD of L&T Technology Services, noted that the two nations are uniquely positioned to build a resilient, innovation-led future for both economies.

"India and the United States have a generational opportunity to build a trusted technology alliance across AI, semiconductors and digital infrastructure. Indian tech companies are deeply embedded in the success of US enterprises, supporting the majority of Fortune 500 firms while creating local jobs across US states," he said.

Nasscom, which represents India's USD 284 billion technology industry, inaugurated the US CEO Forum in July 2025 with an aim to drive strategic dialogue between industry leaders and the governments of both nations.