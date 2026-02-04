India-US trade deal sends strong signal of confidence to global markets: Ashok Hinduja

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) India-US trade deal sends a strong signal of confidence to global markets by providing greater predictability and a stable framework for cross-border commerce, Hinduja Group of Companies (India) Chairman Ashok Hinduja said on Wednesday.

The conclusion of the India-US trade agreement marks a significant inflection point for global businesses at a time when prolonged uncertainty has weighed on international trade and investment decisions, Hinduja said in a statement.

"By providing greater predictability and a stable framework for cross-border commerce, the agreement sends a strong signal of confidence to global markets," he added.

As India advances towards its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat, Hinduja said, "The strategic and economic convergence of two major democracies carries broader global relevance beyond bilateral trade alone".

The agreement creates a firmer foundation for enhanced market access, deeper commercial collaboration, and sustained long-term investment flows, he noted, while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for steering a "complex negotiation with strategic foresight".

This is a timely and forward-looking step that reinforces confidence in a fair, stable, and rules-based international trade order, Hinduja added. PTI RKL BAL BAL