India-US trade deal to boost renewable exports, strengthen supply chains, say RE players

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The India-US trade deal is a constructive step towards restoring stability in global trade and deepening long-term supply linkages between the two countries, domestic renewable industry players said.

Sharing their views with PTI over the deal, the RE players said the improved tariff environment will allow them to reassess export strategies and support stronger long-term supply chain partnerships between India and the United States.

Sameer Gupta, Chairman, Jakson Group said, "The recent India-US trade agreement is a constructive step towards restoring stability and predictability in global trade for Indian businesses. The reduction in reciprocal tariffs improves export competitiveness and gives companies greater clarity to plan investments and scale operations over the long term." Rohit Chandra, Co-founder and CEO, OMC Power said, "For the solar sector, the rationalisation of tariffs to 18 per cent is a significant positive, improving price competitiveness and creating clearer, more predictable market access to the US." The move will meaningfully boost offtake for Indian solar manufacturers, support scale up of exports, and deepen long‑term supply linkages between the two countries, he noted.

Goldi Solar Founder and Managing Director Ishver Dholakiya said at a time when global demand for clean energy solutions is accelerating, this agreement positions Indian solar players strongly to capture growth and reinforce India’s role as a trusted clean energy partner to the world.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group said the reduction of India’s tariff to 18 per cent is especially significant for the clean energy ecosystem, including solar manufacturing, enhancing India’s competitiveness in the US market and reinforcing the country’s long-term growth and export potential.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, ReNew said he is of view that "India's movement on two major trade fronts strengthens business predictability and reinforces global confidence in our growth trajectory. This is huge for business as it accelerates global sentiment towards Indian Inc."