India-US trade pact to expand bilateral trade, tech, ties in mutually beneficial manner: Official

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) between India and the US would help enhance and expand two-way trade, technology and economic ties in a mutually beneficial manner, a senior official in the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The official said that India and the US are not just close strategic partners but are also complementary market economies.

"While India and the US have deep trade and economic ties, the spread and depth of these ties still have a long way to go before they can match the true potential for economic cooperation between the two countries," the official said.

India and the US are negotiating BTA with an aim to more than double the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

"The BTA aims to enhance and expand bilateral trade, technology and economic ties in a mutually beneficial manner so that the India-US ties can deliver greater prosperity and well-being for the people of the two countries," the official said. PTI RR HVA