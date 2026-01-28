India-US trade talks continue in cordial atmosphere: Official

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The negotiations between India and the US on a proposed bilateral trade agreement are continuing in a "very, very" cordial atmosphere, an official said on Wednesday.

A delegation from the office of the US Trade Representative, led by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, was here in December 2025 for trade talks.

"US discussions are continuing in a very, very cordial and a very good atmosphere," the official said.

India and the US are working to finalise the first tranche of the pact.

The visit of the US officials marks their second trip since the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market due to the purchase of Russian crude oil.

