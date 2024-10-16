India, Uzbekistan discuss ways to ensure quality, safety in pharma sector

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) A delegation from Uzbekistan met officials from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and discussed areas of collaboration, including the development of a pharmacovigilance system and reducing adverse effects of pharmaceutical products, officials said on Wednesday.

The delegation led by Alisher Temirov, Director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Products Safety, Uzbekistan had detailed discussions with Ranga Chandrashekar, Joint Drugs Controller of India’s regulatory body for drug control, regarding the quality and safety in the pharma sector, they added.

"Several important issues were discussed during the meeting, including the development of a pharmacovigilance system, reducing the adverse effects of pharmaceutical products, and identifying ways to prevent potential risks. It was emphasised that strengthening international cooperation in this area is crucial for ensuring public health," an official statement said.

Temirov stressed the importance of developing effective mechanisms to prevent the entry of low-quality and counterfeit drugs into Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical market.

"He emphasized the need for specific measures and close cooperation in verifying the authenticity of regulatory documents. The Indian officials expressed readiness to further improve internal control mechanisms and enhance cooperation with the Center to prevent the entry of pharmaceutical products that have not passed quality control into the Uzbek market," the statement added.

The meeting was held during the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA). PTI GJS RHL