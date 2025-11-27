India wants ICANN to disclose website owner details within 24 hr: Meity JS

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The government has requested global internet body ICANN to disclose details of website owners or registrants within 24 hours in cases of emergency requests from law enforcement agencies, a senior IT ministry official said on Thursday.

While speaking at India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2025, Meity Joint Secretary Sushil Pal said the government has also sought mandatory participation from all registrars engaged in website name registration to share registrational details under the system being piloted in the country.

"As a GAC (Governmental Advisory Committee) member in the ICANN, we have been taking up the ICANN forum to shape the global policy discussion. We have been actively pushing for a 24-hour response for the Whois disclosure, I mean, WHOis disclosure meaning by the personal details of the domain name holder, for the emergency request," Pal said.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is a multi-stakeholder global body that decides on management and protocols for operating World Wide Web. Whois service provides details of the website name registrant details, but several entities pay a fee to hide their details.

Pal said that as per the current provisions, anyone can get domain (website name) booked and provide their credentials in 15 days.

He said that the 15-day window is enough time for misuse and then disappear without providing credentials.

"We have also been highlighting the dangers of the subdomain abuse, which is pretty much rampant," Pal said.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said India has phenomenal numbers of internet penetration and connectivity.

"That also makes it pretty vulnerable to cyber threats. I can assure you that the government is on top of it, but it's not only that the government can do everything. I request all stakeholders in whichever way they can contribute to ensure that we have a safer cyber space, protect our vulnerable citizens, apart from the strategic locations and threats that are there for the country," he said. PTI PRS MR