India will be largest exporter of AI in future: Nvidia founder

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) With a large pool of IT workforce, India will emerge as the largest exporter of AI technology in future, a top official of computer chip maker Nvidia said. While speaking at a networking event organized by Nvidia in Bengaluru on Thursday, the company's founder and CEO Jensen Huang said the Indian IT force will be reskilled, which will make it the largest pool of AI talent on the planet.

"India will in future not import AI. You will export AI. This should be the largest exporter of AI in the world. You have the largest workforce of IT in the world. They will all be reskilled. This will be the largest skilled workforce on the planet," Huang said. Nvidia has seen huge demand for chipsets fuelled by developments in artificial intelligence technology. In the July 2023 quarter, Nvidia reported a 100 per cent jump in revenue to USD 13.5 billion and over nine-fold jump in its net income, mainly on higher demand for AI chipsets.

Building AI technology or AI engines calls for investment in high-speed computer chips like graphical processing units or application-specific chips.

Recently, Chinese companies ordered USD 5 billion worth of chipsets from Nvidia to build generative artificial intelligence systems.

Companies in the US are also investing heavily in high-end chipsets to build AI capability.

Microsoft provided Open AI LP with a USD 1-billion investment in 2019 and a USD 10-billion investment in 2023.

IBM alone invested USD 6.5 billion in research, development and engineering to innovate in the field of AI, hybrid cloud and emerging areas such as quantum in 2022.

Nvidia has announced a collaboration with Jio and Tata Group to build compute infrastructure in India that will provide the required resources for the development of AI in the country.