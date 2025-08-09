India will not bow to threats, says former Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu amid US trade tensions

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) India will not compromise on its strategic and national interests and will continue to safeguard its energy security despite external pressure, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday amid escalating US trade tensions.

"We will remain to safeguard energy security and we will stand firm on our strategic and national interest. No question of yielding to any threats. Threats will not work on India...," Naidu said while addressing the valedictory session of the M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference here.

He asserted that India is "standing on its own" while remaining committed to cooperation based on "share and care" philosophy.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump further increased tariffs from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on Indian goods, labelling India as a "dead economy" despite the country's robust growth trajectory.

Naidu said India is moving fast and gaining worldwide recognition, with some countries being "envious" of the nation's growth.

"They are not able to digest our growth. They are suffering from indigestion problem," he said.

The former Vice-President highlighted that India is advancing from fourth to third place in global economy rankings and expressed confidence that with contributions from farmers, researchers and youth, the country will "definitely reach further heights".

Defending India's position, Naidu said the country is a "sovereign and vibrant democracy" growing at 6.5-7 per cent and contributing 18 per cent to global GDP growth, well above the United States' 11 per cent contribution.

He questioned the fairness of selective tariffs on allies like India while the US continues to import uranium and fertiliser, and the EU imports "huge amounts of Russian crude from Russia".

"We were friends. We always admire America because they are the oldest democracy and we are the largest democracy. We respect each other, we have admiration, but what is happening, what is being said about India without any provocation, any reason, is really unfortunate," Naidu said.

Despite the trade tensions, he emphasised that India wants to work together with other nations and believes in "share and care" as the core of Indian philosophy.

"There is no reason for anybody to have any grouse against India or about India," he added. PTI LUX TRB