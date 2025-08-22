India will not compromise farmers' interests in any trade deal with US: Amit Shah

Kochi, Aug 22 (PTI) India will not compromise its farmers or wider national interests in any trade deal with the United States, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, after Washington slapped new tariffs on Indian goods.

"Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has made it clear that any trade deal will not go above the interests of India," Shah said at the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi.

"No agreement will be signed at the cost of our people. Farmers' interests will not be put at risk. Everything we do will be keeping the nation's interests first," the home minister said, reacting to a query during a Q&A session.

The comments come after the US imposed a 25 per cent additional tariff on Indian exports such as textiles, marine products and leather, citing New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Shah said that under Prime Minister Modi, India's economy had jumped from the world's 11th largest to the fourth in just over a decade. He contrasted this with the previous Congress-led government, which he accused of letting the economy drift.

"Until we reach the pinnacle and build a great India, no one has the right to rest," Shah told the audience, urging citizens to put in their "utmost effort" to push the country to the top in every field.

He also aimed at Kerala's ruling Left, saying the state had "failed to keep pace with the rest of the country." "Kerala has immense opportunities, but the stagnation caused by communist ideology has held back its growth," he claimed, expressing hope voters would bring change.

Despite sharper trade tensions with Washington, Shah said the Modi government's focus remained on "stability, peace and development." "When the history of this period is written, these 11 years of Modi's leadership will be in golden letters," he said.

Shah also spoke at length about internal security and politics.

On the recent violence in Manipur, Shah said the BJP had governed the state "peacefully for six years before unrest broke out", following a court verdict.

"There was no violence then. The violence started after a court verdict. Violence even occurred when Congress was in power. But I am not blaming them. Now there is peace. We have conducted talks with both factions, and peace is returning. Our priority was restoring peace. I want to make it clear that it has no connection with religion. It is an ethnic issue," he claimed.

Turning to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the region's border with Pakistan had long made it easy for militants to cross over.

"Earlier, they used to train local boys for terrorism. Now the local recruitment is zero. No stone pelting is taking place. We have created an ecosystem to counter terrorism," he claimed.

Shah said India had made major gains in security under Prime Minister Modi.

"Violence has come down drastically. There is a 70 per cent reduction in deaths. There is a 74 per cent reduction in casualties for security forces. Peace is returning," he added.

He recalled that after the BJP came to power, three major terrorist attacks had taken place and the armed forces had hit back hard.

He cited Operation Sindoor, in which militant headquarters in Pakistan were destroyed. He also said laws such as the UAPA had been tightened, the NIA strengthened, and that Naxalism and Maoism "were on track to be defeated ahead of schedule." "A large number of terrorists surrendered as part of it," he added.

Asked about Modi's leadership, Shah praised his long years in public life. "He left his family and self-interest for the welfare of the country. He is the most successful and longest serving CM and PM in the country," he said, adding that Modi worked tirelessly to fight poverty and keep India safe.

"He is the role model for youngsters in the country and the BJP party," Shah said.

On Kerala politics, Shah predicted that the BJP would secure 25 per cent of the vote in the upcoming local body polls and grow further in future to form a government in the state.

He accused both the ruling LDF and opposition UDF of "corruption", saying funds for development were "diverted" to party workers.

"The Popular Front of India (PFI) grew from Kerala to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. If Modi were not in power, the Kerala government would not have banned the PFI. Can national security be compromised for self-interest?" he asked.

Shah also dismissed concerns among minorities over the BJP.

"Two-thirds of the countries are currently governed by the BJP and NDA. I believe that a larger number of minority communities are not in Kerala. There is a high number of minorities in UP and Bihar. Similar campaigns were run in 2014 and 2019. But there were no issues," he said.

He challenged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a public debate on disaster relief.

Shah said the Modi government had given the state Rs 5,100 crore, far more than earlier governments.

"If the fund given to the state went to party cadre, it won't reach the public. You can call Pinarayi Vijayan ji, and I am ready for an open discussion on what the UPA government and NDA government have done for disaster management," he said. PTI TBA TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH