India will not compromise on farmers' interest, ready to pay heavy price: PM Modi

New Delhi: In a subtle message directed at US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers and dairy sector, and declared he was prepared to bear a significant personal cost if necessary.

The statement came a day after Trump ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, even as the two nations discuss a bilateral trade deal. The trade deal has been struck over the US demand for greater access to India's agricultural and dairy market.

It wants reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products. New Delhi is, however, resisting these demands as these will have a direct bearing on farmers.

"Hamare liye apane kisanon ka hit sarvoch prathamikta hai. Bharat apne kisanon, pashu paalakon aur macchuaare bhai-bahanon ke hiton ke saath kabhi bhi samjhuata nahin karega. (For us, the interests of farmers are our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen)," Modi said addressing a three-day global conference to mark the birth centenary of late renowned agri-scientist M S Swaminathan.

To protect farmers' interests, the prime minister said he was ready to personally pay the huge price. "Main jaanata hoon ki vyaktigat roop se mujhe bahut badee keemat chukaanee padegee. Lekin main iske liye taiyaar hoon." (I know that I will personally have to pay a heavy price. But I am ready for it).

Further, he said, "Mere desh ke machhuaaron ke liye, mere desh ke pashu paalokon ke liye aaj Bharat taiyaar hai." (Today, India is ready (to pay the price) for the fishermen and dairy farmers.) Modi also released a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of the legendary scientist.

During his address, the prime minister highlighted various schemes implemented by the government for the all-around development of the farm and allied sector.

He stressed the need to sustain food production amid the growing challenges of climate change.

Modi called for developing more climate-resilient varieties of crops, including heat-resistant.