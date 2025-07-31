India will remain competitive: Scindia on US tariff impact on telecom equipment exports

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Indian telecom equipment exports to the US will remain competitive even after imposition of additional tariffs, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

According to official data, telecom equipment worth about Rs 85,000 crore have been produced under the PLI scheme, of which equipment worth Rs 16,000 crore have been exported to various countries.

"We will remain competitive," Scindia said when asked about the impact of the proposed US tariff on telecom equipment export.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by retailers' body CAIT on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the first cellular call in India.

According to government and industry sources, Indian electronics industry has around two weeks' breather from the proposed tariffs due to the pending review of a key section that covers technologies under the ongoing bilateral negotiations.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying military equipment and crude oil from Russia.

"Section 232, which covers electronics and technology products, is expected to come up for review after two weeks. When the US had imposed basic 10 per cent duty, then also technology products were exempted due to pending review of Section 232. This is the position as of now. We don't know what will (happen) after two weeks," a government source said. PTI PRS TRB