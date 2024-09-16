India wins 4 bronze medals at World Skills Competition in France

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) India won four bronze medals and earned 12 medallions of excellence at the World Skills Competition in Lyon, France, held from September 10-15.

Ashwitha Police, who contested in patisserie and confectionery category, also won the Best of Nation Award.

The other medal winners are Dhrumilkumar Dhirendrakumar Gandhi and Sathyajith Balakrishnan (Industry 4.0), Joethir Adithya Krishnapriya Ravikumar (Hotel Reception), and Amaresh Kumar Sahu (Renewable Energy).

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "This is a moment of immense pride for our country. The Bronze medals and Medallions of Excellence are not just personal triumphs but a testament to the nation's growing emphasis on skills.

"These young competitors have not only showcased their individual brilliance but also reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving global excellence in skills development".

WorldSkills Lyon 2024 saw more than 1,400 participants from over 70 countries competing in diverse categories.

India competed in 52 skills against countries like China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Colombia, Denmark, France, the UK, South Africa, Switzerland, and the USA. PTI RSN TRB