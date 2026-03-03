India Yamaha Motor launches XSR155 in Metallic Black variant at Rs 1.58 lakh

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of Japan headquartered Yamaha has unveiled the "Metallic Black" edition of its latest motorcycle XSR155 at Rs 1,58,990 (ex-showroom Delhi), a top official said on Tuesday.

The modern retro sports model motorcycle was launched in November 2025 and has received an overwhelming response across India.

Commenting on the occasion, Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Hajime Aota said, "The exceptional response to the XSR155 since its debut reflects the strong resonance of the Modern Retro Sport philosophy in India." "When our community expressed a clear aspiration for a black variant, we acted with agility and purpose." In a press release here, he said, "The introduction of the Metallic Black XSR155 is not just about a new colour, it is about deepening our connection with riders who seek individuality, performance and styling." The launch of the Metallic Black XSR155 further reinforces Yamaha's rider-first philosophy, the statement added.