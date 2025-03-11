India Yamaha Motor unveils FZ-S-Fi Hybrid with advanced features

Chennai: India Yamaha Motor, a subsidiary of the Japan-headquartered Yamaha, introduced the 2025 edition of its popular motorcycle, the FZ-S-Fi Hybrid priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said the new model comes equipped with a host of features.

The 2025 FZ-S-Fi Hybrid has been upgraded with integrated front turn signals, a 149cc Blue Core engine that now complies with OBD-2B standards, and a smart motor generator with a stop-and-start system for quieter starts and battery-assisted acceleration, among other enhancements.

OBD-2B compliance refers to improved sensors and onboard monitoring systems in the engine, making it more eco-friendly and fuel-efficient.

"The FZ brand has played a crucial role in Yamaha's journey in India, evolving with every generation to meet our customers' changing expectations and practical requirements.

By introducing hybrid technology in this segment, we are elevating performance and reinforcing our commitment to bringing advanced, rider-focused innovations," said company Chairman Itaru Otani in a press release on Tuesday.

"This launch is a testament to Yamaha's commitment to innovation, where advanced technology and rider-centric design come together to shape the future of mobility," Otani added.

The new 2025 FZ-S-Fi Hybrid variant is available in Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey, the company stated.