IndiaAI bolsters safe AI push with solutions for deepfake detection, bias mitigation

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Five projects have been selected in the second round of Expression of Interest (EoI) under the safe and trusted AI pillar of IndiaAI Mission, with solutions ranging from deepfake detection tools to bias mitigation, an official release said on Tuesday.

IndiaAI launched the second round of EoI under the ‘Safe and Trusted AI’ pillar, across a range of critical themes on December 10, 2024.

More than 400 proposals were received from reputed academic institutions, start-ups, research organisations and civil society. A multi-stakeholder committee was formed to provide technical expertise for evaluating the proposals, resulting in the selection of five projects across various themes.

These include IIT Jodhpur (CI) & IIT Madras; IIT Mandi & Directorate of Forensic Services, Himachal Pradesh; and IIT Kharagpur (for deepfake detection tool).

Proposal of Digital Futures Lab and Karya (bias mitigation); and Globals ITES Pvt Ltd and IIIT Dharwad (penetration testing and evaluation) have also made it to the list.

"The five selected projects under the second EoI demonstrate IndiaAI’s commitment to translating the vision of Safe and Trusted AI into concrete solutions," the release said.

These initiatives will advance real-time deepfake detection, strengthen forensic analysis, address bias in AI models, and build robust evaluation tools for generative AI, ensuring that AI systems deployed in India are reliable, secure, and inclusive, it added.

"By bringing together leading academic institutions, industry partners, and civil society, the IndiaAI Mission continues to foster innovation, ethical practices, and a resilient AI ecosystem that serves the diverse needs of the nation," the release said.

IndiaAI, an independent business division under IT Ministry is the implementation agency for the IndiaAI Mission. Its priorities include democratising the benefits of AI across all sections of society, bolstering India's leadership in AI, fostering technological self-reliance, and ensuring the ethical and responsible use of AI. PTI MBI MBI MR