New Delhi (PTI): IndiaAI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed on February 19 and will instead get an extra day on February 21, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19.

"The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

Krishnan said 20 heads of states, including French President Emmanuel Macron, will be present at the inaugural session.

"We don't want any inconvenience to public due to restrictions that is why it has been decided to not open expo tomorrow," he said.