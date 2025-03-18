IndiaAI Mission, Parliament sign pact for local AI tech, GPU chip in 3-5 years: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) IndiaAI Mission has signed an agreement with Parliament to leverage the latter's data for the development of an indigenous artificial intelligence technology, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

During a panel discussion at ORF's Raisina Dialogue 2025, Vaishnaw said it is important to develop our own LLM (large language model like ChatGPT) as open source technology available at present may not remain open in future like OpenAI.

"The most important part of the entire AI journey is getting the data sets. We have set up a common compute kind of structure called AI Kosh. Today morning, the India AI Mission and the Indian Parliament, we signed an MoU because Parliament has built a very large data sets in multiple languages over a period of time. That will be a very good training resource for training our models," Vaishnaw said.

He said there are many similar data sources available through organisations like Doordarshan, All India Radio, etc.

OpenAI and Elon Musk are in a legal tussle over transition of OpenAI from non-profit to a for-profit organisation.

Vaishnaw in a lighter note said that maybe OpenAI should change its name as well, if it becomes a proprietary technology.

He said that developing the country's own GPU (graphics processing unit) chip is very important and the government has already started working on it with the industry.

When asked about the timelines for having indigenous GPU capability, Vaishnaw said, "In three to five years to get our good, reasonably good capability, GPU up and running. Basically, there are two approaches which we are evaluating seriously – two different types of instruction sets. Which one will we finalize, or will we take both the instruction sets and move forward? That is something which the experts need to decide," the minister said.

Indo-US Venture Partners Founder and executive managing partner Vinod Dham, also known as father of Pentium processors, said that the timeline given by the minister for the development of GPU is fairly reasonable.

He said that India should leverage the OpenAI model to build its own AI model but should not use western AI models to do confidential things.

"You need lots of compute and to run the compute you need lots of energy. For lots of compute, you need lots of GPU. One of my recommendations would be - do a ISM (India Semiconductor Mission) kind of funding. AI would need similar kind of funding for the next 2-3 years. USD 50-100 billion kind of funding to really run in this marathon and stay competitive," Dham said.

Responding to this, the minister said that arrangements on lines of recommendation of Dham can be considered.

OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji said during the discussion that data sets are a huge ingredient to build large language models and India, and the government in particular, has done a fantastic job in terms of making those data sets public.

"If you have a million people coming out every year with a new set of skills and a population of 30 years old or younger for the next 30 years, it's a huge opportunity for India to stay on the cutting edge," Chatterji said. PTI PRS HVA