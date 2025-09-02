IndiaBonds, Upstox join hands to offer bond investments to retail investors

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) IndiaBonds, a Sebi-registered broker and licensed online bond platform provider, on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Upstox to enable retail investors to avail a wide range of bond investments on the brokerage platform.

Bonds are a fixed-income investment instrument offering regular, passive returns to investors looking for stability and steady growth in their portfolios.

Through this integration, Upstox's over 1.3 crore retail investors can now access IndiaBonds' offerings on its platform, boosting retail participation in Indian bond markets. All transactions will be executed on IndiaBonds in compliance with Sebi's Online Bond Platform Providers norms and regulatory framework.

Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder of IndiaBonds.com, said, "This is a very exciting collaboration which will open access to our wide range of 100+ Bonds for Upstox's large customer base. With this seamless tech integration, Upstox's customers who seek fixed-income investments for diverse asset allocation can now invest in bonds." Shrini Viswanath, Co-Founder of Upstox, said, "Our alliance with IndiaBonds further strengthens this mission, giving users simplified access to fixed-income investment opportunities and helping them build well-diversified portfolios." PTI HG MR