Indiabulls Housing Finance changes name to Sammaan Capital

Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday announced a change in the company name to Sammaan Capital.

Over the course of this month the over two-decade old company will operationalise the change in name across branches, its website, stationery, as per a statement.

***** Herbalife logs 13.9 pc growth in sales in Jan-Mar * Health and wellness company Herbalife India on Wednesday said it achieved a 13.9 per cent growth in sales at USD 203.5 million for the January-March period this year.

The company, which announced a foray into the skin care segment with an ayurveda-inspired product line, said its 2023 sales from the country had grown 17.6 per cent to USD 796.6 million, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB