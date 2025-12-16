India@Davos: 3 Union ministers, 5 CMs to attend WEF annual meeting

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) India is set for a power-packed presence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Swiss ski resort town of Davos next month with three senior union ministers -- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi -- set to join five CMs and over 100 CEOs from the country.

The chief ministers include Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav and Telangana's A Revanth Reddy.

Besides, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi and a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh will also visit Davos for the five-day annual jamboree of the rich and powerful from across the world from January 18-24, 2026.

More state delegations are expected to be announced in the coming days for the global summit, which will host a record number of nearly 3,000 global leaders from close to 130 countries, including around 60 heads of state.

Business leaders from India expected in Davos for the annual congregation of the rich and powerful from across the world include Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Tata group's N Chandrasekaran, Bajaj group's Sanjiv Bajaj and Jubilant Bhartia Group's Hari S Bhartia.

Other Indian corporate leaders expected to be there are Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry, Godrej Industries Group's Nadir Godrej, JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Bharti group's Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Infosys CEO Salik S Parekh, Wipro's Rishad Premji, Essar CEO Prashant Ruia, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Renew CEO Sumant Sinha.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, as well as several PSU heads, including Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney, GAIL's Sandeep Kumar Gupta, SBI's Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, NTPC's Gurdeep Singh and REC's Jitendra Srivastava, will also be there.

Former union minister Smriti Zubin Irani will also be there as founder and chairperson of Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality, which was founded a few years ago in Davos itself.

Global leaders attending the summit include World Bank President Ajay S Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNESCO Director General Khaled el-Enany, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

From Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be there.

Under the theme 'a spirit of dialogue', the meeting will seek to harness the need for an impartial platform that connects leaders to confront shared challenges and drive the innovations defining the future, according to the WEF.

The meeting will focus on five global challenges where public-private cooperation can make a difference: cooperation in a more contested world, unlocking new sources of growth, better investment in people, deploying innovation at scale and responsibly, and building prosperity within planetary boundaries.

Public figures expected to attend include leaders from G7, G20, BRICS countries and beyond, as well as heads of international organisations. PTI BJ bj DR DR