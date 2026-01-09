India@Davos: NSA Doval to join several ministers, CMs at WEF annual meeting

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to join a power-packed Indian contingent at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos later this month.

At least four union ministers -- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K Ram Mohan Naidu -- as well as six CMs are also expected to be there along with over 100 top CEOs from the country at the five-day annual meeting from January 18-24, which will be held under the theme of 'a spirit of dialogue'.

The chief ministers are Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Telangana's A Revanth Reddy and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren.

While Reddy is from Congress, Soren from Congress ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Naidu from Telugu Desam Party (an ally of BJP), the other three CMs are from BJP. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (from Congress) is also expected to be there.

Among the Union ministers, Naidu is from TDP, while the other four are from BJP.

Besides, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi (from BJP) and a high-level delegation from Uttar Pradesh will also visit Davos for the annual jamboree of the rich and powerful from across the world.

Among global leaders, US President Donald Trump is expected to be there along with his senior colleagues -- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Energy Secretary Chris Wright -- while several state governors will also be there.

More names are expected in the coming days for the global summit, which will host a record number of nearly 3,000 global leaders from close to 130 countries, including more than 60 heads of state.

Indian leaders are expected to participate in several panel discussions, including one on 'Can India become the third largest economy in the world', during the summit.

Besides, they will hold bilateral meetings and also attend India-specific as well as global events on the sidelines of the main WEF meeting.

Business leaders from India expected in Davos for the annual congregation of the rich and powerful from across the world include Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Tata group's N Chandrasekaran, Bajaj group's Sanjiv Bajaj, Jubilant Bhartia Group's Hari S Bhartia and TVS Motor's Sudarshan Venu.

Other Indian corporate leaders expected to be there are Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry, Godrej Industries Group's Nadir Godrej, JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Bharti group's Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Infosys CEO Salik S Parekh, Wipro's Rishad Premji, Essar CEO Prashant Ruia, Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Renew CEO Sumant Sinha.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, as well as several PSU heads, including Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney, GAIL's Sandeep Kumar Gupta, SBI's Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, and REC's Jitendra Srivastava, will also be there.

Former union minister Smriti Zubin Irani will also be there as founder and chairperson of Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality, which was founded a few years ago in Davos itself.

Global leaders attending the summit include United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President Ajay S Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNESCO Director General Khaled el-Enany, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

From Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be there.

Under the theme 'a spirit of dialogue', the meeting will seek to harness the need for an impartial platform that connects leaders to confront shared challenges and drive the innovations defining the future, according to the WEF.

The meeting will focus on five global challenges where public-private cooperation can make a difference: cooperation in a more contested world, unlocking new sources of growth, better investment in people, deploying innovation at scale and responsibly, and building prosperity within planetary boundaries.

Public figures expected to attend include leaders from G7, G20, BRICS countries and beyond, as well as heads of international organisations. PTI BJ bj DR DR