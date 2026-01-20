Indiamart Intermesh Q3 profit up 55% to Rs 188 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, a B2B e-commerce company, on Tuesday reported 55.62 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 188.31 crore for December quarter FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 121 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (IIL).

Revenue from operations was up 13.35 per cent to Rs 401.6 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 354.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were up 21.8 per cent to Rs 275.46 crore in the December quarter. Total income, which includes other income, was higher by 34.5 per cent to Rs 537 crore in December quarter FY26.

Revenue from Web and Related Services was at Rs 368.07 crore and Rs 33.52 crore from Accounting Software services.

"We are focused on delivering sustained growth by strengthening our platform, enhancing quality, and improving experience and engagement for both buyers and suppliers, while reinforcing trust across the marketplace. These initiatives are supported by the rapid adoption of AI-enabled technologies," Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Agarwal said.

Shares of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,143.50 apiece on the BSE, down 2.35 per cent from the previous close.