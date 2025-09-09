Indian airlines cancel flights to Kathmandu

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Air India and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu on Tuesday as the airport in Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation.

Nepal Airlines also cancelled its flight from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft.

Another Kathmandu-bound Air India flight that took off from Delhi was diverted to Lucknow and later returned to the national capital, the source added.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu while IndiGo operates one flight daily on the route.

"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline also said it is closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest.

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed amid the protests.

"Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights To/From Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10th Sep'25," SpiceJet said in a post on X.

A source said Air India Express has decided to cancel its flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Air India said it is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 11, on tickets issued up to September 9, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges.

India, on Tuesday, asked its citizens to defer travel to the neighbouring country until the situation stabilises. PTI RAM IAS TRB