Indian-American executive named to leadership role at Wharton focussed on AI, analytics

New York, Mar 31 (PTI) An Indian-American executive has been named to a leadership role at an inaugural programme at the prestigious Wharton School, bringing his industry-leading expertise to advise faculty and mentor students in the field of Artificial Intelligence and analytics.

Ajay Anand, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Strategy and Business Services, at Johnson & Johnson, has been named as the inaugural Executive in Residence at the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative (WAIAI), a statement issued here said.

The statement added that the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative is launching the exclusive Executive in Residence programme to bring industry-leading expertise into the heart of Wharton’s AI research and student initiatives.

Each year, select executives from top organisations will work alongside faculty and students to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI research and real-world industry challenges.

Anand and Senior Director ERP, Digital & IT Strategy, The Hershey Company Achim Welter have been named the inaugural Executives in Residence.

As Executives in Residence, the leaders will advise the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton faculty, helping shape AI research to align with business needs; mentor students, and guide future AI innovators in WAIAI-sponsored projects like the Wharton AI & Analytics Accelerator.

Share insights at premier conferences, contributing as keynote speakers and expert panellists and judge high-stakes AI competitions, including WAIAI Hack-AI-thons and the Venture Lab Startup Challenge.

The statement on Thursday from Wharton noted that Anand brings more than 26 years of “transformational leadership, driving strategic impact across consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and telecommunications. A dynamic force in business and technology, he has led global initiatives that redefine industries.” It said the breadth and depth of their “expertise make them uniquely positioned to shape WAIAI’s future and mentor the next generation of AI pioneers.” Anand holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, and an MBA from Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Beyond his corporate leadership, he is an influential voice in the data and digital transformation community, serving on the Global Editorial Board of CDO Magazine, where he shares insights on the future of healthcare through data and AI. Additionally, he serves as an independent board member for USA Table Tennis (USATT).

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Anand said, “It is an honour to join the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative as Executive in Residence. I am excited to collaborate with Wharton’s esteemed faculty, talented students, and industry leaders to explore the transformative potential of AI and analytics.” In his role at Wharton, Anand will apply his extensive expertise in digital transformation and business services to further the Initiative’s mission of driving the practical application of artificial intelligence and analytics in business innovation.

According to information on the Wharton website, the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative (WAIAI) is advancing the exploration of cutting-edge technology and the development of analytics methods in modern business, with the keen understanding that artificial intelligence and data science are transforming how we live, learn, and work.

Led by Vice Dean Eric Bradlow — professor of marketing, statistics and data science, economics, and education — WAIAI spearheads innovative student learning experiences, faculty research opportunities, and partnerships with industry experts and practitioners. PTI YAS AMS