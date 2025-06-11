Indian auto delegation gears up to visit China to expedite supply of rare earth magnets

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A delegation of auto industry representatives is gearing up for a China visit to expedite the import of rare earth magnets to Indian entities, as per the industry sources.

Around 40-50 company executives have received visa approval but still await a go-ahead from the Chinese commerce ministry for a meeting regarding the matter.

No approvals have been granted so far, another source added.

The domestic auto industry is forced to take steps as the Chinese government has put restrictions since April 4 on the export of rare earth elements and related magnets.

China has mandated special export licences for seven rare earth elements and related magnets.

The country controls over 90 per cent of the global processing capacity for magnets, used across sectors, including automobiles, home appliances and clean energy.

With no clarity on approvals, the Indian automobile industry is staring at production issues, especially for electric vehicles.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is recalibrating production of its upcoming model e-VITARA due to the shortage of rare earth magnets, industry sources said.

The auto major is looking to produce around 8,000 units of the model by September against the earlier stated plan of rolling out over 26,000 units during the period.

The company, however, plans to make up for the production dip in the subsequent months with a stated target to produce around 67,000 units of the model this fiscal, the sources said.

The domestic automobile industry has also sought government support in expediting approvals from China to import rare earth magnets.

The critical materials include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium and lutetium, which are essential in electric motors, braking systems, smartphones and missile technology.

Rare earth magnets are integral to permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) used in EVs for high torque, energy efficiency and compact size.

Hybrids also depend on them for efficient propulsion. In internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the use of rare earth magnets is largely limited to electric power steering and other motorised systems.

Crisil Ratings has noted that rare earth magnets, which are low in cost but critical in function, could emerge as a key supply-side risk for India's automotive sector if China's export restrictions and delays in shipment clearances persist.

While most automakers currently have 4-6 weeks of inventory, prolonged delays could start affecting vehicle production, with EV models facing deferrals or rescheduling from July 2025, it stated.

A broader impact on two-wheelers and ICE PVs may follow if the supply bottlenecks persist for an extended period.

In April this year, China, the world's dominant exporter of rare earth magnets, imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements and finished magnets, mandating export licences.

The revised framework demands detailed end-use disclosures and client declarations, including confirmation that the products will not be used in defence or re-exported to the US.

India, which sourced over 80 per cent of its 540 tonnes of magnet imports from China last fiscal, has started to feel the impact.

By May 2025, nearly 30 import requests from Indian companies were endorsed by the Indian government, but are yet to be approved by the Chinese authorities, and no shipments have arrived. PTI MSS BAL BAL