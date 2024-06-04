Indian aviation market seeing both domestic, international growth: Elbers

Dubai, Jun 4 (PTI) Indian aviation is growing in terms of domestic as well as international traffic, and can show how to deal with challenges in a fast-growing market, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said on Tuesday.

At a briefing on the conclusion of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting here, Elbers said it will be an important moment for India to host the AGM next year in Delhi.

Elbers is also the Chair of the Board of Governors of IATA.

IATA, a grouping of more than 330 airlines, at the just concluded AGM also discussed sustainability and net zero carbon emission target.

"We are completely aligned on (efforts to achieve) net zero emissions," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said at the briefing.

According to the grouping, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is expected to account for up to 65 per cent of the total carbon mitigation needed to achieve net zero carbon emissions in air transportation by 2050.

The next AGM will be held in June next year in Delhi. The last AGM in India was in 1983.

Mentioning that it will be an important moment for India to host the AGM again, Elbers said that in the last 42 years, the world, including India, has changed.

India is today the third largest aviation market in the world and the market is growing domestically as well as internationally, he said.

"What India can bring...is how to deal with the challenges in a fast-growing market," Elbers said.

Meanwhile, in response to a query, he said IATA is working on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has both positive and negative impacts.

Work is on to understand more about the opportunities with AI, he said and emphasised the ethical use of AI. PTI RAM SHW