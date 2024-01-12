Indian Bank inks pact with FPL Technologies to launch co-branded credit card

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank has partnered with FPL Technologies, to launch the Indian Bank One Co-branded Credit Card, the bank said on Friday.

Leveraging the Visa and RuPay platforms, the cards would be issued by Indian Bank and managed by FPL Technologies.

The partnership brings in Indian Bank, FPL Technologies, NPCI, and VISA, signaling a synergy of expertise, innovation, and commitment toward providing customers with unparalleled services in the credit card domain.

"The launch of the Indian Bank One Co-branded credit card exemplifies our commitment to offering cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. As one of the oldest public sector banks, we are excited to offer our users a new-age digital experience and extend our credit card offerings to a wider audience," Indian Bank MD and CEO Shanti Lal Jain said in a statement.

"This collaboration will allow us to stay at the forefront of the industry offering our customers the latest advancements in credit solutions reinforcing our position as a customer-centric bank...," he added. PTI VIJ SS