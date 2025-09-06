Indian Bank migrates to secure web portal

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank has successfully migrated its corporate website to 'www.indianbank.bank.in' domain, in line with the Reserve Bank of India directive, aimed at providing stronger safeguards against fraud and enhancing public confidence in digital banking solutions.

The Chennai-headquartered bank has taken up the initiative under the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) which is the exclusive registrar for this domain.

According to a press release issued by the bank on Saturday, the '.bank.in' domain is reserved exclusively for banks, and provides stronger safeguards to combat fraud, strengthen the cybersecurity framework and enhance public confidence in digital banking and help customers identify genuine banking websites.

The bank has migrated to a secure domain, reaffirming its commitment to customer safety and secure digital banking solutions, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH