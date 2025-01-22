Indian Bank partners with Escorts Kubota Ltd to provide tractor financing services

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank partnered with tractor and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota Ltd to provide financing solutions to its dealers and customers.

The partnership would enable the dealers and prospective customers of Escorts Kubota Ltd to access working capital and avail tractor loans at affordable interest rates.

It covers the entire product portfolio of Escorts Kubota Ltd including Powertrac, Farmtrac and Kubota tractors.

"The association with Escorts Kubota Ltd will allow us to provide quick and hassle-free financing to a large number of dealers, farmers and prospective customers. This partnership reflects Indian Bank's commitment to advancing financial inclusion and digitalisation in the country," said Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury in a press release, on Wednesday.

The dealers of Escorts Kubota Ltd would be able to avail the benefits through the digital platform of Indian Bank.

"This partnership with Indian Bank reflects Escorts Kubota's commitment to offering our dealers and farmers affordable and efficient credit solutions. By enhancing access to financing, we aim to drive rural prosperity, strengthen the agricultural value chain, and empower SMEs," Escorts Kubota Ltd Whole-time Director and CFO Bharat Madan said. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ADB