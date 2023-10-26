Indian Bank Q2 net profit jumps 62 pc to Rs 1,988 cr

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 62 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 1,988 crore for the September quarter.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,225 crore in the year-ago period.

Interest income of the Chennai-based bank rose to Rs 13,743 crore, from Rs 10,710 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans improved to 4.97 per cent at the end of September 2023 as against 7.30 per cent a year ago.

Shares of Indian Bank were trading at Rs 400.35 apiece, down 2.09 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. PTI JD JD SHW SHW