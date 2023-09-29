Indian Bank rolls out digital initiatives to enhance customer experience

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI) Public sector lender Indian Bank has rolled out a series of digital initiatives aimed at serving its customers, including offering loans to micro, small and medium enterprises up to Rs 25 crore, it said on Friday.

Under its Project WAVE initiative, the city-headquartered bank has redesigned critical banking processes and has launched 'home loan takeover' to offer customers the benefit of best pricing, apart from vehicle loans, among many others.

Indian Bank, in a press release, said it has partnered with India Post to offer National Savings Certificates -- the Centre's savings bond -- used for small savings by customers, through its various branches.

The bank under its mobile application -- IndOASIS -- has introduced various features including the facility to book flights, hotels and buses.

The debit cards offered by the bank can also be used as travel cards in Metro rail or buses wherever the National Common Mobility Card facility is available, the release said.