Indian Bank sanctions loans worth Rs 1,400 cr to small businesses at retail outreach camp

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said that it has sanctioned loans of Rs 1,400 crore to small businesses at a 'retail outreach camp' in the country's financial capital.

Sanction letters were given to 200 MSME and retail customers during the camp held recently, as per a statement.

**** *Livlong 365 aims to invest Rs 100 crore Helathtech platform Livlong 365 on Wednesday announced that it is aiming to invest Rs 100 crore over the next 18 months.

The company is planning to open 100 branches by 2027, which will require an investment of Rs 70-100 crore, according to a statement.

**** *Niyo acquires Kanji Forex Travel fintech Niyo on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Kanji Forex for an undisclosed sum.

The company also appointed banker Amit Talwar as the chief executive of its forex business, a statement said.

**** Seeds Fincap raises Rs 50 crore in pre-series B round funding Non-bank lender Seeds Fincap has raised Rs 50 crore in a pre-series B round of funding from its existing investors Z47 and Lok Capital.

New investors Norinchukin Capital and Alteria Capital have also joined the cap table for the 2021-founded company, according to a statement.

**** * Cureous Labs raises Rs 1.66 cr in seed funding Medical technology startup Cureous Labs on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1.66 crore in seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures to advance pressure injury prevention solutions.

The round also saw participation by Anthill Ventures, a statement said. PTI AA BAL BAL