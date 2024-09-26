Indian Bank to raise Rs 5,000 cr via infrastructure bonds

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday said its board has approved raising of Rs 5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds to finance projects.

The board approved raising of additional long-term infrastructure bonds aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore over and above Rs 5,000 crore already raised by the bank in FY25, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

It would be done in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year based on the requirement for financing/refinancing of infrastructure and affordable housing in compliance with applicable RBI guidelines and other applicable laws, rules and regulations, it said. PTI DP DP SHW