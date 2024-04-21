Indian Biogas Association joins hands with HAI to promote hydrogen

New Delhi: Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has partnered with Hydrogen Association of India (HAI) to promote bio-based energy solutions with a special emphasis on green and blue hydrogen.

Advertisment

Talking to PTI, IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia said, "IBA and HAI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting the production of green energy within the nation".

This strategic alliance will facilitate comprehensive measures -- including training, capacity building, and policy advocacy -- directed towards catalysing the promotion and advancement of bio-based energy solutions with a special focus on green and blue hydrogen.

The green hydrogen market in India is forecasted to achieve a total worth of USD 8 billion by 2030 and USD 340 billion by 2050, Kedia informed.

Advertisment

With a shared objective of minimising the country's reliance on imported energy sources, the MoU marks commitment to joint efforts in propelling sustainable energy initiatives forward.

The agreement is focussing on harnessing synergies from both associations, thereby catalysing the continued growth of the growing bio-based energy sector.

While Indian Biogas Association remains dedicated to advancing the biogas industry, Hydrogen Association of India is committed to delivering comprehensive services and seeking optimal solutions for key stakeholders, spanning the entirety of the hydrogen sector's diverse industries.

Advertisment

The partnership can also give an extra push to blue hydrogen, whose projections indicate that it is poised to increase to 80 million metric tons by 2050, contingent upon ongoing governmental endeavours worldwide to enforce more stringent regulations to foster the adoption of emission-free fuel sources, Kedia said.

"The discourse surrounding the utilisation of hydrogen within the steel industry has garnered significant attention. However, it is crucial to note that carbon remains indispensable in the process.

"By breaking methane molecules, inherent within biogas, we can simultaneously yield both carbon and hydrogen, thereby offering a viable solution to address this requirement," he added.

HAI president RK Malhotra stressed the importance of policy advocacy for the bio-hydrogen and biogas ecosystem.

This collaborative approach aims to leverage government initiatives within the sector and empower the industry to achieve India's green energy goals, ultimately supporting the nation's sustainable growth, he stated.