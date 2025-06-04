Indian biz demonstrate highest ROI from AI globally but face data challenges: Adobe study

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Indian businesses are at the forefront of generative AI, transforming adoption into return on Investment, according to Adobe's 2025 AI and digital trends India snapshot.

The survey, which reached out to 345 executives and 841 consumers in India, found nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of Indian businesses demonstrate measurable results from generative AI adoption, which was the highest in Asia Pacific.

It said executives reported significant benefits from generative AI adoption, including greater volume and speed of content ideation and production (73 per cent) and increased productivity and efficiency (67 per cent).

"Indian businesses are setting the global pace for realising ROI (return on investment) on AI initiatives as most are improving scale, speed and efficiencies,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India.

For further growth, businesses will need to invest in solving data challenges and adopting agentic AI to free teams from repetitive tasks and enable more meaningful interventions that deliver relevant and real-time personalised customer experiences, she added.

"Businesses also recognise the potential for customer journey optimisation while increasing efficiency in executing the repetitive tasks to drive broader business growth, nominating it as the top priority for 2025," the study said, adding this is followed by personalised experiences and leveraging AI. PTI MBI DR