Indian businesses keen to expand trade, investment in Saudi Arabia, says report

Dubai, Nov 13 (PTI) A large number of Indian business leaders see Saudi Arabia as a reliable investment destinations and are keen to increase trade with the country amid global uncertainties, a new report has said.

This aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan, which aims to build a resilient, stable economy with attractive growth opportunities, according to the HSBC New Networks of Capital: Saudi Arabia report.

Citing a survey, the report said that Indian businesses are increasingly viewing Saudi as a reliable partner and 85 per cent of Indian businesses – the highest among surveyed markets – see Saudi Arabia as a more attractive destination for trade and investment amidst global uncertainties.

As many as 78 per cent of Indian businesses are planning to increase investments in Saudi Arabia in the next six months – representing the highest level of commitment among any market outside the Middle East, claims the report. Looking ahead over the next five years, this figure is expected to rise to 88 per cent.

The report is based on a survey of 4,000 business decision makers with international operations, each generating annual revenues of USD 50 million to USD 500 million.

The survey uncovered insights into the evolving trade and investment links between Saudi Arabia and eight major global markets, including the UK, Hong Kong, Mainland China, USA, India, Germany, UAE, and Egypt. Responses were also drawn in-market, from Saudi Arabia.

Bilateral trade ties between India and Saudi Arabia have steadily grown over the years. India is the 2nd largest trade partner of Saudi Arabia while Saudi Arabia is the 5th largest trading partner of India.

In FY25, the bilateral trade stood at USD 41.88 billion, with Indian exports at USD 11.76 billion and imports at USD 30.12 billion.

Survey respondents from India highlighted Saudi Arabia's growing economy (60 per cent), economic stability (56 per cent), and business-friendly policies (51 per cent) as top reasons to do business in the country.

Indian companies are increasingly investing in Saudi Arabia and involved in major infrastructure and energy projects under Vision 2030. Indian IT and tech firms are contributing to Saudi Arabia's digital transformation, while interest is also growing in areas like healthcare, logistics, mining, and startups, it said.

At the same time, Indian businesses rank foreign ownership restrictions (35 per cent) and market competition (35 per cent) as equal top barriers to increasing their investments.

Selim Kervanci, Chief Executive Officer, Middle East North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), HSBC Bank Middle East, said HSBC sees incredible potential in the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia is central to that view.

"Our research indicates increased confidence from international businesses in Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and highlights the Kingdom's unique ability to combine heightened growth prospects with economic stability," Kervanci said.

Ajay Sharma, Head of Banking, HSBC India, said: "The strategic alignment between Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and India's Viksit Bharat agenda opens up synergistic opportunities for trade and investment, fostering sustainable growth and shared prosperity." PTI CORR HVA