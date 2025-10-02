Indian companies' CEO Forum discusses two-way investments in Canada

Ottawa, Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian Consulate here organised a discussion with CEOs of Indian companies with a significant presence in Canada, underscoring avenues for two-way investments, joint ventures, and technology collaborations.

The development comes weeks after India and Canada relations witnessed a reset.

On Wednesday, the Consulate organised the Indian CEOs Forum with High Commissioner Dinesh K Patnaik holding discussions with CEOs of Indian companies with a significant presence in Canada.

“The dialogue underscored avenues for two-way investments, joint ventures, and technology collaborations — particularly in pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and fintech,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

Patnaik was appointed as India’s High Commissioner to Canada in August and took charge in September.

India and Canada appointed envoys to each other's capitals, signalling their efforts to repair ties that came under severe strain following the killing of a Sikh separatist in 2023. PTI NPK NPK NPK