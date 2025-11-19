Indian companies consider cyber threats, data privacy as top risk agenda in 2025: Survey

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Amid growing digital disruptions, talent challenges and regulatory complexity, a survey on Wednesday revealed that most Indian companies consider cyber threats and data privacy as top risk agenda in 2025.

While "Cyber Attacks and Data Breach" remained the top risk for Indian businesses, "Data Privacy Requirements/Non-Compliance" has emerged as a top concern, reflecting the growing influence of global and local regulatory frameworks, according to global professional services firm AON's its 2025 Global Risk Management Survey.

It also revealed that talent attraction and retention challenges persist, while "property damage" and "exchange rate fluctuation" are more pronounced in India than the rest of Asia.

"Indian businesses are demonstrating remarkable agility in the face of digital disruption, talent adaptability and geopolitical shifts. As cyber attacks and data privacy risks continue to rise, both in frequency and impact, organisations must not only strengthen their resilience but adapt quickly to these accelerated challenges," AON CEO, India, Rishi Mehra, said.

By investing in robust risk management strategies and fostering a forward-thinking mindset, Indian companies can better navigate today's complex environment and position themselves for long-term success, he added.

The biennial survey is based on insights from nearly 3,000 risk managers, C-suite leaders and executives across 63 countries, including India.

More and more Indian businesses are formalising their risk management strategies with 70 per cent of respondents saying they have established dedicated risk management and insurance departments while 64.9 per cent actively measure the total cost of insurable risk -- most noting rising costs.

"Leveraging data-driven insights and benchmarking against industry peers will be key to building resilience and sustaining competitive advantage," Sushant Sarin, MD and head of strategy and Commercial Risk Solutions for India at Aon, said. PTI SM TRB