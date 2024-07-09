Indian companies participating in construction of nuclear power plant in Bangladesh: Russia

Moscow, Jul 9 (PTI) Indian companies are participating in the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant which is being built by Rosatom in Bangladesh, the Russian state nuclear corporation said on Tuesday.

In particular, Paharpur Cooling Towers company is constructing all four cooling towers and two pumping stations of power units, a note prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia said.

Modi was in Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and along with him, visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the All Russian Exhibition Centre, VDNKh here.

According to files released by the press service of Rosatom, Russia’s state-run corporation, “The first Bangladeshi nuclear power plant, the Russian-designed Rooppur, is being built 160 km west of the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.” “It will be equipped with two power units with VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW,” state-run news agency TASS said.

The Russian design for the site was earlier successfully implemented at the Novovoronezh NPP. This generation III+ plant is a leap in technology, which fully meets international safety requirements, it added.

Earlier in April, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev had said after a working meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina that Bangladesh was interested in building two more power units at the Rooppur nuclear power plant site.

The possibility of building a multi-purpose high-powered research reactor in Bangladesh that will advance the field of science and nuclear medicine, is also under consideration, he added. PTI NPK NPK NPK