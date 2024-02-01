Indian companies share positive business sentiments at business conclave in Singapore

Singapore, Feb 1 (PTI) Positive sentiments in the Indian market were shared by a number of companies from India with business delegates from the Southeast Asian region at the inaugural “Asia Business Conclave” held in Singapore on Wednesday.

The Indian businesses gave insight into the growth of their specific markets, especially in premier cities such as Hyderabad and Chandigarh, at the conclave, themed "Enabling Business Growth".

The delegates discussed bilateral trade opportunities, investment landscape, Digital Transformation, Startup Ecosystems, Infrastructure Development, Economic Policies and Regulations, Sustainable Business Practices, and Financial Cooperation.

The Indian market, New Delhi-based ASM Green Designs Pvt Ltd shared opportunities for building green schools across the country, having already committed to building some 4 million sq ft schools.

In line with the official development of an environmentally-friendly atmosphere, ASM is focused on building sustainable schools incorporating such elements as energy efficiency and open ventilation, Director and Head of Projects at the architect company Anirban Basuray, said at the conclave.

“The aim is to get rid of the sick building syndrome,” he told PTI, underlining how the Government’s concept of green buildings in the country is progressing.

“We are introducing green building and green school features to ensure low carbon emission from the school project and promoting awareness amongst students for renewable energy technology, sustainable development and more affinity towards environmental concerns,” he said.

Elaborating, Nikhila Construction and Developers managing director V Srinivasa Rao spoke about opportunities in building infrastructure and the fast-paced construction activities in Hyderabad.

Rao said the construction sector demand was being driven by companies and people relocating to the southern IT city, which was now becoming a “Mini Bharat” or a “New York downtown” in India.

He highlighted the development of world-class apartment complexes required along with the ongoing infrastructure projects in the city as India progresses and attracts global investors.

Besides having done 50,000 eye operations and treated over one lakh eye infections, Chandigarh-based Virdi Eye Hospital has trained more than 200 eye specialists from Africa, America, Europe and India, said founder Dr Devinder Singh Virdi.

Up to 40 per cent of poor patients at the US-trained surgeon’s hospital are treated free. He highlighted the support of the National Health Policy, which provides assistance in the form of Rs.5 lakh to those with poor vision.

Noting the large number of people suffering from eye infections such as cataracts, Dr Virdi said he plans to expand within the northern Indian region, setting up eye clinics in Haryana and Punjab.

Kiran Bedi, the former LT Governor Puducherry, in her keynote address, said the conclave, attended by 150 delegates, is a dynamic platform where visionaries, industry leaders, and stakeholders have discussed critical topics.

Companies, individuals, and NGOs from India, Malaysia, Japan, China, Dubai, and Singapore, participated in the conclave, hosted by London-based WBR Corp with a network across India and the Middle East.

With the latest inaugural conclave, WBR has established a presence in Singapore across Southeast Asia. PTI GS AMS