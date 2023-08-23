Indian delegation led by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala visiting Norway to boost cooperation in fishery sector

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A high-level delegation led by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala is visiting Norway to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of fisheries and aquaculture.

Advertisment

L Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries and other senior officers are also part of the delegation.

The delegation attended the opening ceremony of the Aqua Nor 2023 trade show on Tuesday at Trondheim Spektrum, Klostergata, which is one of the world's largest trade shows for aquaculture technology and innovation, an official statement said.

Thereafter, the delegation visited AquaGen, a research-oriented breeding company that develops, manufactures, and delivers genetic starter material and fertilized eggs to the global aquaculture industry.

Advertisment

Rupala and Murugan discussed opportunities for joint collaboration with Knut Roflo, CEO of AquaGen.

The two ministers interacted with the Indian participants at the exhibition, who displayed their products and services related to aquaculture and fisheries.

A visit of NTNU SeaLab in Norway was also arranged for the Indian high-level delegation on Tuesday.

NTNU SeaLab is an interdisciplinary research centre that aims to develop sustainable solutions for the blue economy. The delegation also visited the lab facility and witnessed the cutting-edge research and innovations being carried out by NTNU, which is the largest University of science and technology in Norway.

During their visit, the delegation witnessed a demonstration zone of cage culture of ScaleAQ, which is a leading company in aquaculture technology and innovation. PTI MJH SHW SHW