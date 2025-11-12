Indian diaspora sees huge potential to strengthen India–New Zealand economic ties

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Huge opportunities exist between India and New Zealand in areas such as tourism, education, digital technology, and cyber-security to further boost economic ties between the two countries, according to the Indian diaspora in Auckland.

They said that the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), when implemented, will give a huge boost to the bilateral trade between the two countries, which stood at about USD 1.4 billion.

The two nations are negotiating the trade pact to enhance trade and investment ties. The talks are almost concluded.

The recent visit of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Auckland and Rotorua has given a much needed impetus to the trade talks, they added.

Auckland-based computer engineer Rani Singh said: "I see huge opportunities for our two nations to work together, not only in trade, but in areas that build long-term connections such as education, tourism, and innovation-driven industries like premium beverages and technology".

She said that both countries can gain from collaboration in digital technology, AI, and cybersecurity also.

In these segments, Singh said that while India has scale and talent, New Zealand offers innovation and a strong research environment.

"We should encourage joint tech-education programs, online learning platforms, and student exchange opportunities between universities and tech companies. Such collaborations will prepare students from both countries to take on global challenges together," she added.

India is the second largest source of international students in New Zealand.

Sharing similar views, management professional Ajitesh Shekhar said that he updated the air services agreement and the growing number of Indian visitors to New Zealand opened the door for deeper collaboration in the tourism sector.

"Direct connectivity, smoother visa processes, and co-branding of destinations could help build two-way tourism," he said adding the alcoholic-beverages segment, though niche, offers high-value collaboration between the two countries.

Major Indian companies that present in New Zealand include HCL, Mahindra Motors, Tech Mahindra Ltd, TCS, Infosys, Dr. Reddy Laboratories and Royal Enfield Motors.

There are over three lakh Indian diaspora in New Zealand. Around 70,000 persons are estimated to be Indian passport holders and hindi is the fifth most spoken language in that country.

Indian diaspora is mainly engaged in professional activities including as doctors, professors, engineers, chartered accountants and computer experts. There are Indian associations in all major towns, which help the community nurture its cultural heritage. PTI RR RR DR DR