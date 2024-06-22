Indian e-two wheelers better than global counterparts, says Ather Energy co-founder

Nagpur, June 22 (PTI) Indian electric two-wheelers are better than any electric two-wheeler in the world and the country can outpace their global counterparts in terms of design and technology, said Ather Energy co-founder Swapnil Jain on Saturday.

Speaking at the 'Meet Rizta' event in Nagpur, which saw the attendance of Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Jain highlighted the strides made by Indian manufacturers and stressed the country has a unique opportunity to become a technology exporter.

During the event, Ather showcased its latest family scooter, Rizta, and the innovative Halo helmet to an audience of community members and electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Addressing journalists, Jain emphasised the government's supportive role, despite a reduction in subsidies.

"Even with decreased subsidies, we are thriving thanks to the 'Made in India' initiative," he stated.

Indian electric two-wheeler is better than any electric two-wheeler in the world, he said, adding that the country has a unique opportunity to move ahead of foreign countries in design and technology.

Jain elaborated on the potential for India to surpass foreign countries in EV technology and design for the first time.

"We have a unique opportunity to become exporters of technology, not just manufacturers. The growth of the electric two-wheeler industry will also boost other sectors such as the semiconductor, software, cell manufacturing, and energy industries," he said.

Jain further said the electric two-wheeler industry can become an anchor to pull all new technologies in the country.

"EV industry should not be seen just as an automobile industry but as the industry that can pull all the new technology in India, which will flourish various other industries," he added.

Ather has experienced significant growth, with a 30 per cent increase in EV sales last year, selling approximately 1,15,000 units.

Jain expressed optimism about future sales, particularly with the positive reception of the Ather Rizta, and noted the company's production capacity of 4,00,000 units.

Regarding expansion, Jain revealed plans to penetrate the South Asian market, with sales already commencing in Nepal. PTI CLS NSK