Indian economy shows steady momentum in December: Moneycontrol Eco Pulse

New Delhi: India’s economic momentum showed steady improvement in December 2025, with the Moneycontrol Eco Pulse Index rising to 53.4, according to the newly launched high-frequency monthly indicator tracking real-time economic activity.

A reading above 50 indicates stronger-than-average economic conditions compared with the previous month. The Index tracks over 30 high-frequency indicators to assess month-on-month changes in economic momentum.

The improvement was reflected across several key indicators during December. Growth in GST collections rose to 1.3 per cent from 0.7 per cent in November.

Electricity demand returned to positive growth after two consecutive months of contraction.

Four-wheeler sales and non-food credit growth also improved, while two-wheeler sales, a proxy for rural demand, were higher than the previous month.

At the same time, some consumption indicators showed moderation. Growth in UPI transaction volumes slowed, while Aviation Turbine Fuel consumption, a proxy for air travel and cargo movement, also eased during the month.

Moneycontrol Eco Pulse is a composite monthly index designed to provide early signals on the direction of GDP growth by aggregating indicators spanning industrial activity, consumption, business confidence, transport and employment.

According to Moneycontrol, the Index uses a statistical framework aligned with international nowcasting practices to extract underlying economic trends while smoothing short-term volatility. It also includes an Economy Heat Map to track month-on-month changes and emerging trends.

The methodology has been reviewed by a panel comprising Laveesh Bhandari of the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, Shubhashis Gangopadhyay of the Indian School of Public Policy, DK Srivastava of EY India, and Amitendu Palit of the National University of Singapore.

“Smart investing requires real-time economic data intelligence, and the Eco Pulse aims to bridge the gap between official statistics and fast-moving economic activity,” said Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol and Chief AI Officer – Editorial Operations, Network18.

Moneycontrol said the Index will be updated regularly and used as a core analytical tool across its macroeconomic coverage, offering readers an early assessment of India’s growth trajectory ahead of official GDP releases.

Bhandari said the initiative would be useful for tracking the economy in real time using objective data, while Srivastava said the proposed methodology for nowcasting quarterly GDP growth showed robust preliminary results.