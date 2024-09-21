Indian educators to procure 1,000 AI-powered EdTech innovation

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Indian educators will procure more than 1,000 AI-Powered EdTech innovations showcased at Didac India 2024 exhibition, according to a statement.

The 14th edition of Didac India, an exhibition and conference focused on education and skilling resources, was organised by Messe Stuttgart India from September 18 to 20 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

The event witnessed the unveiling of a diverse array of futuristic solutions and resources with exhibitors from over 20 countries showcasing more than 5,000 Edtech products and innovations, the statement said.

"Over 1000 cutting-edge AI products are going to be procured by Indian educators to transform India’s education and skill sector," it stated.

Domestic and international companies including Roombr, Microsoft, HP, Samsung, LG, BenQ, Up Grad, Teachmint, Viewsonic, Philips, and several others showcased latest innovations in AI, education technologies, drones, educational supplies, IoT, robotics, AV equipment, lab equipment, infrastructure, AR, and VR and more.

International pavilions from Germany, Australia, Finland, the UK, Japan, and Singapore, among others, showcased the latest technology.

Roombr unveiled the Roombr Digital Classroom, the world's first patented digital classroom solution. The company aims to impact 1 million classrooms by 2026.

The world’s largest educational robotics company Vex Robotics has introduced two new products: VEX EXP, a metallic robot designed for classroom use, and VEX IQ, a robot tailored for elementary and middle school students.

AcadAlly has introduced an AI engine called LEAP, which is an AI-based diagnostic and adaptive assessment platform. This deep tech startup analyzes each user''s learning patterns, identifies learning gaps, and curates personalized remediation.

Lost in Time (LIT) has unveiled an AI-based automated media-sharing app for secure, instant and brand-boosting.

Its key features include selfie scan, instant photo sharing, social branding and secure storage.

The event was organised in partnership with India Didactics Association (IDA) which is an association of education and training fraternity engaged in improving pedagogy, learning, and teaching practices. PTI KKS MR MR